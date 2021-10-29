Energy Alert
18-year-old arrested in Jonesboro High School threat

Randaishia Cody, 18, of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of threatening to commit act of...
Randaishia Cody, 18, of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of threatening to commit act of mass violence on school property.(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An 18-year-old woman faces a felony charge after Jonesboro police say she created a message on social media, threatening a school shooting at Jonesboro High School.

Randaishia Cody, 18, of Jonesboro was arrested Oct. 28 on suspicion of threatening to commit act of mass violence on school property after an investigation by police.

Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit that Jonesboro High School staff and police got a call about a threat Oct. 28.

“A picture was being shared throughout the school of a shooting threat. The picture stated that a school shooting will take place at 11:15 at the Jonesboro High School,” Jonesboro police said.

School staff talked with students and were able to trace the picture to Cody, Jonesboro police said.

“Cody stated that she received the picture from an airdrop from an unknown subject.,” police said.

Officers later spoke with Cody and she gave a statement to police.

“Cody stated that she created the message on Snapchat, she then sent it to several people. She knew the message would cause people to panic and be scared,” Jonesboro police said. “Several students heard about the threats. A few students had checked out and left the school because of the threats. Just the previous day, the same school went under lockdown from rumors of a school threat.”

That threat originated with a school in Florida and was not related to Jonesboro High School, police said.

A $75,000 bond was set for Cody, who will be arraigned Nov. 23 in circuit court.

