Arkansas State football faces South Alabama Saturday

GAME 8: Arkansas State (1-6, 0-3) at South Alabama (4-3, 1-3)

Oct. 30, 2021 | Hancock Whitney Stadium

Mobile, Ala. | 4:00 p.m.

Radio: EAB Red Wolves Sports Network (107.9 FM, flagship)

Matt Stolz (pxp), Phillip Butterfield (analyst), Brad Bobo (sideline)

Television: ESPN+

J.D. Byars (pxp), Pat Greenwood (analyst)

Live Stats: AStateStats.com

Live Game Notes: twitter.com/AStateGameDay

ON TAP: Arkansas State continues Sun Belt Conference play this week, playing its first road game in almost a month at South Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 4:00 p.m. The contest will appear on ESPN+, and every A-State football game can be heard live on the EAB Sports Radio Network, including flagship station 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area.

THE PRINCIPALS: Following back-to-back midweek home games, A-State is set to play both on a Saturday and on the road for the first time in almost a month. Making their first ever appearance at Hancock Whitney Stadium, the Red Wolves are coming off a narrow 28-27 setback against Sun Belt Conference West Division-leader Louisiana. They will face a Jaguars team that stands 1-3 in league play, but its three losses have come by a combined 14 points.

THE ARKANSAS STATE - SOUTH ALABAMA SERIES: Arkansas State holds a 6-3 all-time record against South Alabama in the Sun Belt Conference series that dates back to 2012. Six of the nine meetings have been decided by 10 points or less, including last season when the Jaguars won 38-31 in Jonesboro. The Red Wolves hold 2-2 record versus the Jaguars in Mobile, although those four games were played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The Jaguars have won the last two meetings, with the Red Wolves’ last victory in the series coming 38-14 in 2018.

ALABAMA RED WOLVES: Arkansas State has eight players on its roster from the state of Alabama, including linebackers Caleb Bonner (Reform) and Derek Bean (Pinson), safeties Antwon Fegans (Oxford), KaRon Coleman (Eutaw), Justin Parks (Gardendale) and Cam Jeffery (Tuscaloosa), tight end Emmanual Stevenson (Eufala) and offensive lineman Noah Smith (Locus Fork). Bonner and Stevenson have been regular starters for A-State this season and Bean, Jeffery and Smith join the two on the Red Wolves current depth chart.

A-STATE vs THE SUN BELT: Arkansas State has won 58 of its last 82 Sun Belt Conference games (.707 winning percentage) to run its all-time record in the league to 90-60. The Red Wolves hold their most all-time victories against ULM with 27. A-State has defeated every team in the conference since the football league was formed in 2001. Along with ULM and Louisiana, A-State is one of three teams that have been a part of the conference since its inaugural football season.

RED WOLVES OCTOBER: Arkansas State holds a 26-12 record over its last 38 games played in the month of October for a .684 winning percentage. A-State had won 11 games in a row during the month prior to falling to Appalachian State on Oct. 9, 2018.

