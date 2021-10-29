Centennial Bank warns of phishing scam, tells customers to delete messages

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Centennial Bank warned customers of a phishing scam that went to hundreds of people Friday afternoon.

A bank spokesperson told KAIT-8 a text message was sent out saying customer cards had been locked. The spokesperson said the text did not come from the bank and a message on the bank’s website told those who received it to “not click on the link.”

The bank said it is unclear how many customers received the text, but the bank’s call center received so many calls, the phone lines were down.

“If you feel you have been victimized by this scam, please reach out to your local banker or fill out our Get In Touch form below and a Centennial Banker will reach out to you via phone,” the bank said on its website. “Please be prepared to answer security questions related to your account.”

Customer’s personal information has not been compromised, according to the bank.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.