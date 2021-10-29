Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Clouds and Rain Slow to Move Out

October 29th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures once again struggle to rise today as clouds and rain are slow to move out. The highest rain chances are in the morning with scattered showers still possible this afternoon, especially in the Bootheel and Mississippi County. A few peeks of sunshine are possible today before clouds quickly move back in. We stay cloudy overnight into Saturday. Saturday will be one of those days where half of Region 8 sees more sun and is a little warmer than the other half. Highs in the mid-60s if you see a lot of sun, upper 50s-low 60s if clouds hang around. By the start of trick-or-treating, around 90% of Region 8 will have clear skies. Sunday looks great before more clouds and rain move in next week. It’ll be cool too, with highs in the 50s. A few days, we may stay in the 40s. A widespread frost still looks likely late next week into the weekend. Some may also see a freeze. More on that as we get closer.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation into the suicide of a Corning teen is underway.
Teen’s suicide under investigation
Blytheville coach upset over mishandling of racial slur
Blytheville head coach upset over racial remark during game
A Jonesboro man is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond after police say he entered a...
Man accused of entering woman’s home, raping her
Dogpatch USA/Marble Falls, Ark.
Johnny Morris unveils plans for the former Dogpatch USA theme park
Library faces legal action after complaint

Latest News

Zach's Friday morning forecast
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (10/28)
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (10/28)
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (10/27)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (10/27)