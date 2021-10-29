Clouds and Rain Slow to Move Out

Temperatures once again struggle to rise today as clouds and rain are slow to move out. The highest rain chances are in the morning with scattered showers still possible this afternoon, especially in the Bootheel and Mississippi County. A few peeks of sunshine are possible today before clouds quickly move back in. We stay cloudy overnight into Saturday. Saturday will be one of those days where half of Region 8 sees more sun and is a little warmer than the other half. Highs in the mid-60s if you see a lot of sun, upper 50s-low 60s if clouds hang around. By the start of trick-or-treating, around 90% of Region 8 will have clear skies. Sunday looks great before more clouds and rain move in next week. It’ll be cool too, with highs in the 50s. A few days, we may stay in the 40s. A widespread frost still looks likely late next week into the weekend. Some may also see a freeze. More on that as we get closer.

