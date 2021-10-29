Energy Alert
A Family For Me: Dezzarae and Somaya

By Ryan Vaughan and Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:13 AM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Meet Dezzarae and Somaya. The two sisters quickly caught Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan’s attention at the start of the interview by asking him why he didn’t bring his green weather wall.

“Where’s the green screen,” Somaya asked.

“I do have a green screen, but I didn’t bring it with me to Jackson Farm,” Vaughan said.

Both girls bring so much joy and energy to all of their workers. Anyone that has them on their caseload love being around them.

The girls love arts and crafts, playing basketball, and being outdoors. Additionally, their love for reading is probably one of the reasons they do well in school.

“They are doing great in school. I believe Samaya might have to have a little bit of tutoring to help her with math, but I believe everything else,” Toni Epps said. “They make really good grades, and their teachers love them”.

When not in school, Dezzarae and Somaya had different responses.

“Read and draw,” Dezzarae said. “Sometimes I just start drawing and I don’t know what I’m drawing yet.”

“Read,” Somaya said. “I like funny books and I like mystery comics”.

Vaughan asked them what they wanted to be when they grow up.

Dezzarae says she wants to be a teacher, and Somaya has a goal we should all aspire to be.

“I’m probably just going to be me,” Somaya said.

“We really want to make sure that they stay together. What happens if you just can’t find a home for them as a sibling group,” Vaughan asked.

“I don’t want to think about that. I hope that we can find a home for both of them,” Epps said. “If that were the case, we would have to go and see if we could get sibling separation, but I don’t think that would be in the best interest for either of them. They need to be adopted together”.

They are each other’s one thing that has been constant for them. Their sisterhood is the most important thing in their life.

Because of this, we are all confident in finding these two sisters a home together.

