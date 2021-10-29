Energy Alert
FedExForum relaxes mask requirements ahead of Grizzlies, Miami Heat game

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Grizzlies take on the Miami Heat Saturday night at FedExForum and fans won’t have to mask up.

The Forum is following the Shelby County Health Department’s lead and dropping their mask mandate, for most.

Businesses now have the choice of whether to require masks.

At FedExForum most fans can forego masks, kids 2 to 11 still have to wear them inside for Grizzlies and Tigers games.

Some businesses still plan on requiring face coverings and the health department still highly recommends masks in indoor spaces.

Health leaders say we are no longer a high transmission area. The seven-day daily case average is 91 and the seven-day average test positivity rate is now 3.6%.

To give you some perspective, we were averaging more than 800 cases a day during the Delta variant peak.

Now, Shelby County Health Department Director Michelle Taylor says people should still mask up if they are in situations where social distancing is not possible.

Businesses like the Majestic Grille in Downtown Memphis say they aren’t rushing any changes.

Management told us, “Despite the directive surprisingly going into effect the day it was announced, we’re going to take the time we need as a business to decide the best way forward for our staff, our families and our guests. We’re meeting today as a management team to discuss.”

The new health directive also says masks are still required in Shelby County Schools.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

