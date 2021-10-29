Energy Alert
The haunting of the Cotter Bridge

By Adam Jones
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COTTER, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cotter Bridge, also known as the R.M. Ruthven Bridge, crosses the White River from Baxter County into Marion County.

It is well known for its beauty, but it’s also infamous around the Natural State.

A former resident of Cotter, Jordan Ash, has mixed feelings about the bridge.

“I mean, it’s beautiful, but it’s ominous at the same time,” says Ash.

The bridge built back in the 1930′s is known for its spooky looks and haunted stories.

“When it’s foggy, and you’re on the bridge, even when your driving on it. There’s just something unsettling about it,” says Ash.

Some of those stories date back to the construction of the bridge.

Resident Carolyn Hill has heard stories about the bridge since she moved there back in 1982.

“Somewhere between three or four prisoners succumbing and passed in the building of the actual tunnel,” says Hill.

Other stories about the bridge tell tales of ghosts living in the bridge.

“The story is called the Laughing Lady on the Bridge. Like she was a witch or something, and she was floating trying to get a kid,” says Ash.

If you’re a resident or someone passing through, often, everyone shares the same opinion.

“Just don’t go out there at night, and if you go out there in the daytime, know your exits,” says Ash.

“I know I don’t want to be caught out there at night, that’s for sure,” says Hill.

