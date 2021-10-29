Jury finds ex-Arkansas professor not guilty of making meth on campus

ARKADELPHIA, AP. (KY3) - A former Arkansas university professor accused of making methamphetamine on campus has been found not guilty.

Terry David Bateman was a professor at Henderson State University in November 2019 when he was arrested and charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and using drug paraphernalia.

KATV-TV reports that a Clark County jury announced their verdict Wednesday. Prosecutors said a safe in Bateman’s office contained vials of meth.

Bateman testified that it belonged to a second former professor accused in the case, Bradley Rowland, and that he had no knowledge of the safe’s contents. Bateman testified that he has never made or used meth.

Rowland is scheduled to stand trial in November on the same charges.

