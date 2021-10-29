Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Marion football forfeits Sept. 24th win over West Memphis

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Activities Association announced that the result of a 6A East football matchup is now a forfeit.

“Marion High School has violated Article 3, Section 1, Rule 1, Domicile regarding the playing of ineligible player. Marion’s football program will forfeit their September 24, 2021, game against West Memphis High School. The Marion football program will also be placed on warning for the 2021-2022 school year.” The Patriots had beat the Blue Devils 33-3 in the rivalry game.

Marion football violated Article 3, Section 1, Rule 1 in the AAA handbook. The Patriots have to...
Marion football violated Article 3, Section 1, Rule 1 in the AAA handbook. The Patriots have to forfeit a win over West Memphis.(Source: Arkansas Activities Association)

The decision means Marion and West Memphis now have matching records. Both are 3-5 overall, 2-3 in 6A East play.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation into the suicide of a Corning teen is underway.
Teen’s suicide under investigation
A Jonesboro man is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond after police say he entered a...
Man accused of entering woman’s home, raping her
Blytheville coach upset over mishandling of racial slur
Blytheville head coach upset over racial remark during game
Dogpatch USA/Marble Falls, Ark.
Johnny Morris unveils plans for the former Dogpatch USA theme park
Library faces legal action after complaint

Latest News

Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 27
Football Friday Night at 10:15 | G.O.W. preview - Tonight’s games »
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
Football Friday Night (10/29/21)
2021 State Volleyball Tournament Central
Jonesboro sophomore pitcher Lance Davis commits to Arkansas