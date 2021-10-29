Marion football forfeits Sept. 24th win over West Memphis
Published: Oct. 29, 2021
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Activities Association announced that the result of a 6A East football matchup is now a forfeit.
“Marion High School has violated Article 3, Section 1, Rule 1, Domicile regarding the playing of ineligible player. Marion’s football program will forfeit their September 24, 2021, game against West Memphis High School. The Marion football program will also be placed on warning for the 2021-2022 school year.” The Patriots had beat the Blue Devils 33-3 in the rivalry game.
The decision means Marion and West Memphis now have matching records. Both are 3-5 overall, 2-3 in 6A East play.
