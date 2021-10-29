Marion football forfeits Sept. 24th win over West Memphis

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Activities Association announced that the result of a 6A East football matchup is now a forfeit.

“Marion High School has violated Article 3, Section 1, Rule 1, Domicile regarding the playing of ineligible player. Marion’s football program will forfeit their September 24, 2021, game against West Memphis High School. The Marion football program will also be placed on warning for the 2021-2022 school year.” The Patriots had beat the Blue Devils 33-3 in the rivalry game.

Marion football violated Article 3, Section 1, Rule 1 in the AAA handbook. The Patriots have to forfeit a win over West Memphis. (Source: Arkansas Activities Association)

The decision means Marion and West Memphis now have matching records. Both are 3-5 overall, 2-3 in 6A East play.

