Marshall to leave Conference USA for the Sun Belt

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Sun Belt continues their expansion plan.

Marshall announced Friday that they will leave Conference USA for the Sun Belt. The Thundering Herd would join Southern Miss and Old Dominion in the new 2023 SBC lineup. Herd247Sports reports that Marshall is exploring options at possibly leaving C-USA sooner.

James Madison is rumored to join the party as well. WHSV reported that the JMU Board of Visitors approved a plan to move from FCS to FBS.

BREAKING: #JMU Board of Visitors has approved a plan to pursue moving up to FBS and join the Sun Belt Conference.



Next up: approval is needed from the VA General Assembly’s Intercollegiate Athletic’s Review Commission — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) October 29, 2021

I mocked up a possible football lineup down the road. New schools are in italics.

Hypothetical Sun Belt West - Football

Arkansas State

Louisiana

ULM

Southern Miss

Texas State

South Alabama

Troy (would move from SBC East)

Hypothetical Sun Belt East - Football

Appalachian State

Coastal Carolina

Georgia State

Georgia Southern

James Madison

Marshall

Old Dominion

Two more sports that would be bolstered by the Sun Belt expansion are baseball and softball. Southern Miss has a rich tradition in baseball, they reached the College World Series in 2009. James Madison reached the Women’s College World Series in 2021. Add the Golden Eagles and Dukes to SBC diamond powers Louisiana, South Alabama, Troy, Coastal Carolina, and Texas State, and you’re looking at a conference that would get multiple bids annually to NCAA Regionals.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.