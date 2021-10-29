Mid-South family advocates for youth vaccines after child fights COVID-19 twice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millions of parents will soon have to make the decision about whether they will get their young child vaccinated against COVID-19 or not.

The shot in children ages 5 to 11 years old could be approved in a matter of days.

One Memphis family who has been greatly impacted by the virus is making that decision right now.

It’s tragic to see your loved ones go through COVID-19, but for the Jackson family, they suffered it twice. It was the after-effects of the virus that left their young loved one, 10-year-old Montez, so ill.

“Montez lost the use of his limbs,” said his great-aunt and guardian, Barbara Jackson. “He couldn’t stand up or do anything, like put on his shoes, so I took him back out to Le Bonheur.”

Jackson said Montez got the virus in 2020. Family didn’t know he had gotten infected, but he developed MIS-C, a possible after-effect in children who get COVID-19, which doctors say often attacks the young patients’ organs.

“His lungs were acting up, something started to happen to his liver,” Jackson said. “It just started to take control of his whole body.”

At the time, doctors knew very little about what was happening to Montez.

“In fact, they told me Montez was the first child in the whole Shelby County to get the MIS-C,” Jackson said.

Then, earlier this year, doctors said Montez got the virus again and the MIS-C came back.

“I saw him laying around again and the fever came back, and he was limping around the house,” Jackson said.

At 10 years old, Montez is not old enough to get the vaccine. Seeing Montez’s experience led Jackson and her daughter, Montez’s cousin, Renata Pilgram, to get vaccinated.

“It’s important,” Pilgrim said. “I was vaccinated. “I didn’t want to be around my mom or my dad, or any other older, people and my little cousin [without being vaccinated].”

When the time comes, Jackson plans to get Montez vaccinated. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are expected to release recommendations and approval for the Pfizer vaccine in kids 5 to 11 in the coming days.

The family has weighed their options and done their research. They said COVID-19 is still too real for Montez and the family.

“I don’t know what’s going on with the MIS-C,” Jackson said. “I don’t want to take that chance. I rather take the chance and get him vaccinated.”

An FDA board has already given its recommendation for the FDA to give emergency use authorization to the vaccine for younger children. The CDC will review recommendations next week.

