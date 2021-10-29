New detention center opens

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The doors officially opened Thursday at the new Cross County Detention Center.

The year-and-a-half-long project was funded by a seven-eighths cent sales tax voters approved in 2019.

With the new jail, the county can hold 143 inmates compared to the 86 before.

Sheriff David West said it also provides needed safety measures to help spread out inmates with COVID-19.

“A lot of times with COVID where we have to seperate people, we’ve got room to do that now instead of giving them a court date and saying come back on this day and they might come, they may not,” said West.

Sheriff West said since he’s been with the sheriff’s office they’ve had over 100 inmates, and now there is plenty of room to house them.

“Really you know I’m just proud of the voters believed in us to get this done,” said West.

The jail will be an office for all local law enforcement, and the current inmates are expected to be moved within the next two weeks.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.