Oct. 29: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT)

Weather Headlines

We’ll wake up in the low 50s Friday morning and stay in the 50s for the rest of the day. Winds are breezy and only get stronger as we head overnight into Friday.

Showers start to leave by Friday afternoon. It will be a windy and cool Football Friday Night.

Clouds will be slow to move out on Saturday but should be mostly gone by trick or treating. No rain over the weekend.

Temperatures bounce back into the 60s. More rain and cool weather are on the way for next week. Pretty good chance of a frost late next week. We’ll have to see if some get their first freeze.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The FDA is expected to grant emergency use of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 on Friday.

A truck driver shortage could impact holiday shipping times.

An Arkansas teen is showing off his skills on American Ninja Warrior Jr.

A high school in Kentucky is under investigation after photos were posted to social media showing male students wearing little clothing and apparently giving lap dances to staff members.

President Joe Biden will meet with Pope Francis on Friday at the Vatican, where the world’s two most notable Roman Catholics plan to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and poverty.

Week 10 of Football Friday Night means state playoff pictures are taking shape along with conference title contenders. Our Game of the Week is 8-0 Hoxie vs. 6-1 Osceola.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

