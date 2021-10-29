Energy Alert
Person trapped after rollover crash

By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office said emergency crews responded to a rollover crash Friday afternoon.

Chief Deputy Justin Rolland told Region 8 News the vehicle rolled over into a ditch on County Road 304 west of County Road 325.

Rolland said the person was alert and talking to first responders.

Fire crews are headed to the scene to extricate the individual.

