Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

St. Jude success story: A cancer survivor’s mother is asking for St. Jude donations for her birthday

St. Jude success story: A cancer survivor’s mother is asking for St. Jude donations for her...
St. Jude success story: A cancer survivor’s mother is asking for St. Jude donations for her birthday(Maddie Johnson)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South mom is sharing her son’s story in hopes to help thousands of other children across the world.

Since birth, little Waylon has been going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital after being diagnosed with liver cancer.

After multiple surgeries and chemo therapy Waylon has been cured.

Waylon’s mother wants the world to know that because of the donations made to St. Jude her family did not have to pay for any medical care.

She wants everyone to know that even though Waylon is cured, there are thousands of other children that need treatments.

For her birthday this year Waylon’s mom is asking everyone to donate to St. Jude, even if it’s just a penny, because every little bit helps.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

An investigation into the suicide of a Corning teen is underway.
Teen’s suicide under investigation
A Jonesboro man is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond after police say he entered a...
Man accused of entering woman’s home, raping her
Blytheville coach upset over mishandling of racial slur
Blytheville head coach upset over racial remark during game
Dogpatch USA/Marble Falls, Ark.
Johnny Morris unveils plans for the former Dogpatch USA theme park
Library faces legal action after complaint

Latest News

FedExForum relaxes mask requirements ahead of Grizzlies, Miami Heat game
Mid-South family advocates for youth vaccines after child fights COVID-19 twice
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19