St. Jude success story: A cancer survivor’s mother is asking for St. Jude donations for her birthday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South mom is sharing her son’s story in hopes to help thousands of other children across the world.

Since birth, little Waylon has been going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital after being diagnosed with liver cancer.

After multiple surgeries and chemo therapy Waylon has been cured.

Waylon’s mother wants the world to know that because of the donations made to St. Jude her family did not have to pay for any medical care.

She wants everyone to know that even though Waylon is cured, there are thousands of other children that need treatments.

For her birthday this year Waylon’s mom is asking everyone to donate to St. Jude, even if it’s just a penny, because every little bit helps.

