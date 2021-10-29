Suspect wanted in West Memphis for armed robbery

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis police have identified the suspect in an armed robbery.

Police say Damien Morris is wanted in connection to a robbery at Shell Service Station and Smokes Tobacco Warehouse.

Warrants have been issued for attempted murder, first-degree battery, two counts of aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on Morris’ whereabouts is asked to call the West Memphis Police Department at 870-732-1210.

