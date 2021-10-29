Energy Alert
Two school districts placed on lockdown after threats

By Monae Stevens
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Social media threats have caused two Mississippi County schools to be placed on lockdown Thursday.

Osceola High and Middle Schools were targets of two separate threats, according to Superintendent Dr. Toriano Green.

“We had to take the time to investigate what was going on,” Dr. Green said.

Dr. Green added the threats turned out not to have any merit, but he believes all threats targeted towards the safety of the school should be taken seriously.

In Blytheville, a similar threat was also made to the high and middle schools.

Interim Superintendent Jennifer Blankenship told Region 8 News via text message police “is still searching for the origin of the Snapchat message.”

Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said he has been paying attention to the trend of threats, noting the wording is similar.

“Some of the same things are being copied from location to location done openly on social media sites,” said Chief Thompson.

The police chief added people should not be sharing the posts on social media but instead report the post to school administration and police.

“Don’t ever discount it,” he said. “Please let us know. We would rather find out that it is a prank or a hoax versus something real where somebody had planned to do harm.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

