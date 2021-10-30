Deadly shooting under investigation in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department says it’s investigating a shooting reported around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to a post on its Facebook page, officers responded to the 200-block of Chestnut for a ‘shots heard call.’

That’s near the Burke Avenue intersection.

When they got to the scene, they found a man dead.

Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said the shooting is under investigation and no arrests have been made as of yet.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

