Deadly shooting under investigation in Jonesboro

By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department says it’s investigating a shooting reported around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to a post on its Facebook page, officers responded to the 200-block of Chestnut for a ‘shots heard call.’

Jonesboro police are investigating an early morning shooting in the 200 block of Chesnut that has left one man dead. ...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Saturday, October 30, 2021

That’s near the Burke Avenue intersection.

When they got to the scene, they found a man dead.

Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said the shooting is under investigation and no arrests have been made as of yet.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

