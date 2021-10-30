Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Dole recalls salad mixes over Listeria concerns

By CNN
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 1:55 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dole is recalling certain packages of its Garden Classic salads due to possible Listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration says the packages have a best by date of Oct. 25, and come in 24 ounce or 12 ounce sizes.

The items were sold under the names Dole, Marketside, Kroger or Salad Classics.

They were sold in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

No illnesses have been reported, but Listeria showed up during a routine test in Georgia.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation into the suicide of a Corning teen is underway.
Teen’s suicide under investigation
A Jonesboro man is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond after police say he entered a...
Man accused of entering woman’s home, raping her
Blytheville coach upset over mishandling of racial slur
Blytheville head coach upset over racial remark during game
Chief Deputy Justin Rolland told Region 8 News the vehicle rolled over into a ditch on County...
Person trapped after rollover crash
Image of phishing text message to Centennial Bank customers
Centennial Bank warns of phishing scam, tells customers to delete messages

Latest News

Doctors are advising Queen Elizabeth to rest for at least the next two weeks and not undertake...
Doctors advise the Queen to rest for at least two weeks
Lions move to 7-2 with win over Walnut Ridge
FFN Overtime: Manila beats Walnut Ridge to move to 7-2 (Video: Mighty Manila Lions)
Southerners put 64 on the board, move to 7-2
FFN Overtime: Jacob Dunne has 6 TD, Southside beats Mills 64-20 (Video: Southside Live)
Hornets clinch playoff spot with win over Corning
2021 FFN: Harrisburg beats Corning