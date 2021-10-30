Missouri man killed in Greene Co. crash

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Greene County claimed the life of a Missouri man, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Eric Ward Abernathy, 44, of Poplar Bluff was going west in a 2019 Toyota Prius on Highway 358 at the Highway 412 West Spur around 9 p.m. Friday when the crash happened.

ASP said the Prius failed to stop at a stop sign and crossed into the path of a 2001 Peterbilt truck, going south.

The weather was overcast and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

The crash was the 525th fatal crash on Arkansas highways this year.

