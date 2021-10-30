Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Missouri teams push ballot measures to allow sports betting

(KOLN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri sports teams want voters to weigh in on whether to legalize sports betting in the state.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports nine ballot proposals on the issue were filed this week. The St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, St. Louis City soccer club and Kansas City Royals are behind the push.

Efforts to pass a law allowing sports betting have failed for years in Missouri’s Legislature. So the teams want to take the issue directly to voters.

In Missouri, proposals need a certain number of voter signatures to be put on the ballot. Proponents haven’t started collecting signatures yet.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Deputy Justin Rolland told Region 8 News the vehicle rolled over into a ditch on County...
Person trapped after rollover crash
Image of phishing text message to Centennial Bank customers
Centennial Bank warns of phishing scam, tells customers to delete messages
Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Meet Dezzarae and Somaya. Two sisters that quickly caught my attention at the start of the...
A Family For Me: Dezzarae and Somaya
The Jonesboro Police Department says it's investigating a shooting reported around 4:30 a.m....
Deadly shooting under investigation in Jonesboro

Latest News

Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 27
Football Friday Night | Week 10 Scores - Video Replays »
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
Football Friday Night (10/29/21)
Lions move to 7-2 with win over Walnut Ridge
FFN Overtime: Manila beats Walnut Ridge to move to 7-2 (Video: Mighty Manila Lions)
Southerners put 64 on the board, move to 7-2
FFN Overtime: Jacob Dunne has 6 TD, Southside beats Mills 64-20 (Video: Southside Live)