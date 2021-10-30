Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Murder suspect arrested for failure to appear

Zarkeem Jefferson, 25, of Columbia, Miss was arrested in April on suspicion of...
Zarkeem Jefferson, 25, of Columbia, Miss was arrested in April on suspicion of homicide-murder-1st degree after an investigation by Jonesboro police. Jefferson, who has also a Jonesboro address, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of failure to appear.(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man with ties to Mississippi arrested earlier this year in connection with a Jonesboro murder is now back in Jonesboro after authorities say he did not appear in court in the murder case.

Zarkeem Jefferson, 26, of Jonesboro was arrested around 7:40 a.m. Thursday on a failure to appear warrant. Jefferson was arrested on suspicion of murder-1st degree April 23 in connection with the shooting death of Robert Hayes.

Jonesboro police went to an apartment complex in the 300 block of North Caraway Road about the shooting.

A $2 million cash-only bond was set for Jefferson after the murder, but was reduced to a surety bond, court records showed.

The arrest warrant was filed Oct. 12 in Craighead County Circuit Court. Prosecutors also filed a petition to revoke bond in Jefferson’s case.

“The defendant has committed new criminal offenses while awaiting trial; specifically on October 9, 2021, Defendant was arrested in Walthall County, State of Mississippi and charged with controlled substance/possession of marijuana and possession, sale, transfer of stolen firearm,” the petition noted. “Defendant has failed to appear on October 11 and 12, 2021 for his Motion and Plea Court date.

According to court records, a Nov. 1 trial date had been set for Jefferson in the murder case.

Jefferson is being held without bond, awaiting a Nov. 1 court date on the failure to appear.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation into the suicide of a Corning teen is underway.
Teen’s suicide under investigation
A Jonesboro man is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond after police say he entered a...
Man accused of entering woman’s home, raping her
Blytheville coach upset over mishandling of racial slur
Blytheville head coach upset over racial remark during game
Chief Deputy Justin Rolland told Region 8 News the vehicle rolled over into a ditch on County...
Person trapped after rollover crash
Image of phishing text message to Centennial Bank customers
Centennial Bank warns of phishing scam, tells customers to delete messages

Latest News

Osceola Basketball Shot
Arkansas State Capitol (Source: KAIT)
Proposed legislative maps provide some changes
Osceola High School
Students cheer on fellow classmate
A national blood shortage is causing blood supply lows one hospital in Jonesboro hasn’t seen...
Blood supply for local hospitals lowest since 2015