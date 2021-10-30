Murder suspect arrested for failure to appear

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man with ties to Mississippi arrested earlier this year in connection with a Jonesboro murder is now back in Jonesboro after authorities say he did not appear in court in the murder case.

Zarkeem Jefferson, 26, of Jonesboro was arrested around 7:40 a.m. Thursday on a failure to appear warrant. Jefferson was arrested on suspicion of murder-1st degree April 23 in connection with the shooting death of Robert Hayes.

Jonesboro police went to an apartment complex in the 300 block of North Caraway Road about the shooting.

A $2 million cash-only bond was set for Jefferson after the murder, but was reduced to a surety bond, court records showed.

The arrest warrant was filed Oct. 12 in Craighead County Circuit Court. Prosecutors also filed a petition to revoke bond in Jefferson’s case.

“The defendant has committed new criminal offenses while awaiting trial; specifically on October 9, 2021, Defendant was arrested in Walthall County, State of Mississippi and charged with controlled substance/possession of marijuana and possession, sale, transfer of stolen firearm,” the petition noted. “Defendant has failed to appear on October 11 and 12, 2021 for his Motion and Plea Court date.

According to court records, a Nov. 1 trial date had been set for Jefferson in the murder case.

Jefferson is being held without bond, awaiting a Nov. 1 court date on the failure to appear.

