New Madrid Co. Sheriff’s Dept. searching for escapee

The escapee was last seen wearing a green jacket , black sweatpants and white tennis shoes.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department reported on Friday, October 29, at 4:50 p.m. that George Jones, escaped while in their custody.

According to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department Jones was ordered by the court to turn himself in on a permit.

The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department said while Jones was turning himself in to the office he decided to run from the deputies.

The cases on Jones include possession of controlled substance, burglary, property damage, stealing and stealing a vehicle.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket , black sweatpants and white tennis shoes.

He also still has on handcuffs and a leather belt restraint.

Jones was last seen in the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department area going toward Main Street.

The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department advises the public to not attempt to approach or capture Jones.

If you know his whereabouts or see him, please contact the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department at 573-748-2516 or Communications at 573-748-5226.

