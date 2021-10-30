Transition home offers next step for men in recovery

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Transitioning into life after recovery can be difficult, but a new addiction resource center in Greene County offers a way to help men get back on their feet.

Isaiah 61 Ministries opened in Paragould back in August but are already changing the lives of men in the area.

Adam Acuff and his wife, Rebecca. have been planning to open the transition home for almost five years, after working through addiction himself.

“We started seeing men who were graduating programs like John 3:16 and getting out and not having a firm foundation to grow on and no place to go,” said Acuff.

Isaiah 61 partners with recovery programs like John 3:16 Ministries, the spiritual boot camp for men with addictions that helps them to recovery.

“This place [Isaiah 61] is for a spiritually healed man, but we want to help and get into the community and help broken people and get them to places like John 3:16 to get them the healing they need,” said Acuff. “I was seeing more of a need for people getting out and not having that foundation they need, no brotherhood around them, no like-minded people around them. So we try to get that foundation here with solid, like-minded men and move together all as one.

Right now, the program can house six men, but Acuff said they have plans to grow as more and more men in the Greene County area graduate from programs like John 3:16.

“We’ve had a lot of brothers pass away over the past couple of years, and I think something like this would have helped them,” said Acuff.

Acuff said the goal is to help men in recovery get on track as they learn how to live their new life.

“Getting bank accounts, getting a driver’s license, we help them with their probation if they have it. We are just trying to make them a productive member of society,” Acuff said.

Acuff said the men who enter the transition home must complete a recovery program and have a job or be looking for a job.

“We’re not a boot camp. John 3:16 taught us what we needed to do and how we needed to live, and as we were broken that place guided us,” said Acuff. “But here is getting out on your own and doing it. You’re not in that safe environment anymore. The world’s not changed any since we got clean and found Jesus, but we’ve got to figure out how to live in this world productively and healthy.”

