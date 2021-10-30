Valley View beats Brookland, captures 7th straight state volleyball championship

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s not fall in Northeast Arkansas without high school volleyball squads battling for state championships.

We had an all local matchup Saturday afternoon in Hot Springs. Valley View beat Brookland in straight sets to capture the 2021 4A State Volleyball Championship. The Lady Blazers captured their 7th straight state title. Natalie Supine earned Finals MVP honors. Head coach Margie McGee continues the dynasty off Southwest Drive. She’s led Valley View to 16 state championships in program history.

Valley View rallies from 7 down in the 3rd set to complete the 7-peat



Lady Blazers beat Brookland in straight sets to win the 2021 4A State Volleyball Championship



Natalie Supine earns Finals MVP honors pic.twitter.com/w706MtU9fs — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) October 30, 2021

Meanwhile Brookland reached Hot Springs for the 3rd straight season. With only 3 seniors on the 2021 squad, Nancy Rodriguez’s Lady Bearcats are primed for another run in 2022.

Tip of the Hat to Brookland volleyball for making their 3rd straight state finals appearance.



They won back to back 5 set thrillers to reach Hot Springs. Only 3 seniors on 2021 squad, expect the Lady Bearcats to make another run in 2022 pic.twitter.com/E19frddJ1G — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) October 30, 2021

