Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Valley View beats Brookland, captures 7th straight state volleyball championship

Lady Blazers beat Brookland in straight sets to win 2021 4A State Volleyball Championship....
Lady Blazers beat Brookland in straight sets to win 2021 4A State Volleyball Championship. Valley View wins it all for the 7th straight season.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s not fall in Northeast Arkansas without high school volleyball squads battling for state championships.

We had an all local matchup Saturday afternoon in Hot Springs. Valley View beat Brookland in straight sets to capture the 2021 4A State Volleyball Championship. The Lady Blazers captured their 7th straight state title. Natalie Supine earned Finals MVP honors. Head coach Margie McGee continues the dynasty off Southwest Drive. She’s led Valley View to 16 state championships in program history.

Meanwhile Brookland reached Hot Springs for the 3rd straight season. With only 3 seniors on the 2021 squad, Nancy Rodriguez’s Lady Bearcats are primed for another run in 2022.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jonesboro Police Department says it's investigating a shooting reported around 4:30 a.m....
Deadly shooting under investigation in Jonesboro
Chief Deputy Justin Rolland told Region 8 News the vehicle rolled over into a ditch on County...
Person trapped after rollover crash
Image of phishing text message to Centennial Bank customers
Centennial Bank warns of phishing scam, tells customers to delete messages
Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Meet Dezzarae and Somaya. Two sisters that quickly caught my attention at the start of the...
A Family For Me: Dezzarae and Somaya

Latest News

Lady Blazers beat Brookland to capture 7th straight state championship
Valley View beats Brookland, captures 7th straight state volleyball championship
Missouri teams push ballot measures to allow sports betting
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 27
Football Friday Night | Week 10 Scores - Video Replays »
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
Football Friday Night (10/29/21)