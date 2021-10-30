Valley View beats Brookland, captures 7th straight state volleyball championship
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s not fall in Northeast Arkansas without high school volleyball squads battling for state championships.
We had an all local matchup Saturday afternoon in Hot Springs. Valley View beat Brookland in straight sets to capture the 2021 4A State Volleyball Championship. The Lady Blazers captured their 7th straight state title. Natalie Supine earned Finals MVP honors. Head coach Margie McGee continues the dynasty off Southwest Drive. She’s led Valley View to 16 state championships in program history.
Meanwhile Brookland reached Hot Springs for the 3rd straight season. With only 3 seniors on the 2021 squad, Nancy Rodriguez’s Lady Bearcats are primed for another run in 2022.
