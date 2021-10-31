10 Harding crushes Northwestern Oklahoma, shatters rushing records

The 10th-ranked Harding football team rushed for a school-record 685 yards and 10 touchdowns in a 73-14 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma on Saturday in Great American Conference action at Ranger Field. It was the most points ever scored and most total yards by Harding in a road game.

The victory was Harding’s seventh straight and moved the Bisons to 8-1 on the season. It was Harding’s fourth consecutive road win and 10th straight over Northwestern Oklahoma. The Rangers fell to 1-8 overall.

The rushing total of 685 yards topped the previous high of 566 yards at Southern Arkansas in 2015 with the record falling near the end of the third quarter. It was the most rushing yards ever in a GAC game and the most in a Division II game since Colorado Mesa rushed for 708 yards against New Mexico Highlands in 2016.

Harding rushed for 412 yards and six touchdowns in the first half. The Bisons averaged almost 11 yards per carry for the game.

The Bisons had three freshmen—Jhalen Spicer, Blake Delacruz and Will Fitzhugh--all rush for more than 100 yards. It was only the third time Harding had three players eclipse 100 yards in the same game.

Spicer had three first-half TD and rushed for 114 of his career-high 146 yards before halftime. Delacruz added a career-high 136 rushing yards that included an 84-yard TD run in the third quarter, and Fitzhugh notched 116 yards on 10 carries and a 10-yard TD.

Senior Cole Chancey scored twice in the first half, and Taylor Bissell added the other TD. Chancey has now scored in 15 straight GAC games.

The final play of the first half was a 54-yard field goal by sophomore Grant Ennis, tied for the second longest field goal in program history. Ennis tied the school record by connecting on all 10 extra points.

Harding did not attempt a pass.

Northwestern managed only 43 total yards in the first half and finished with 237.

Northwestern’s two scores came on an 11-yard TD run by Darian Gill in the third quarter and on a 34-yard pass from Tanner Clarkson to Romello Bentley in the fourth.

Colby Clark scored on a 1-yard run to tie the Harding rushing TD record, and Paden Harlow scored from 2 yards out with 6:01 left in the game for the record-breaking 10th rushing TD.

Harding, the No. 2 team in the first Super Region 3 rankings, will return home Saturday to take on Southwestern Oklahoma on Senior Day.

