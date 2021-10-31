15 Arkansas basketball defeats North Texas in exhibition finale

Arkansas used an 18-0 run in the first half and held on in the second to defeat North Texas, 68-60, Saturday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena in the Razorbacks’ second and final exhibition of the 2021-22 season.

JD Notae led all scorers with 21 points while Chris Lykes, who provided sparks in the first and second halves, contributed 14 off the bench in the win. Stanley Umude added 12 points.

Last year versus the Mean Green, Arkansas pulled away late in the first half and held North Texas scoreless for the first 4:55 of the second half to secure the win. This year, Arkansas was down 13-12 before going on an 18-0 run and never relinquished the lead.

However, North Texas did close its 42-28 halftime deficit to five (52-47) with 7:36 left. The Mean Green hung around over the next 2:30 and got to within three (56-53) with four minutes to play. The Razorbacks answered with an Au’Diese Toney layup and an old-fashion, 3-point play by Trey Wade for some breathing room with just under three minutes to play.

Toney threw down an alley-oop dunk at the 1:09 mark and Lykes sealed the game with a pair of free throws with 46 ticks left to provide the 68-60 final.

North Texas, who won C-USA titles each of the last two years and advanced to the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, had three players in double digits including Mardrez McBride (16), Tylor Perry (15) and Rubin Jones (10). Abou Ousmane had a game-high 10 rebounds.

Arkansas will open the 2021-22 season on Nov. 9 (Tuesday) versus Mercer. Tip-off is set for 7 pm and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus.

