4th annual pumpkin patch held at Arkansas Sheriff’s Youth Ranch

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The 4th annual Pumpkin Patch is being held at the Arkansas Sheriff’s Youth Ranch in Batesville.

People of all ages can pick out a pumpkin, ride on the hayride, see a petting zoo, walk on a haunted trail, and more for just $10.

Event coordinator Cassidy Mitchell said all the proceeds go toward the students’ supplies at the youth ranch.

“They live here so also,” Mitchell said. “Things for their rooms and things for them to do. The youth ranch tries to make it a personal experience.”

The last day to visit the pumpkin patch at the ranch is Oct. 31 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Mitchell also mentioned people can do either a one-time or a monthly donation to the Arkansas Sheriff’s Youth Ranch if they are unable to attend the event.

