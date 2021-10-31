Energy Alert
ArkanHaunts: Confederate soldier haunts downtown Jonesboro

More than 150 years after the war, one soldier may still be on duty.
More than 150 years after the war, a Confederate solider may still be on patrol.
More than 150 years after the war, a Confederate solider may still be on patrol.(Chase Gage)
By Chase Gage
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some believe a Confederate soldier is still on patrol in downtown Jonesboro.

Thrill seekers can supposedly see the Union Street ghost on clear nights at the Craighead County courthouse. Lt. Augustus “Gus” Ellison -- the lone Confederate soldier killed in the Battle of Jonesboro -- is the suspected specter.

Ellison was laid to rest in Bloomfield, Missouri, but some claim he’s still making his rounds downtown in an attempt to warn his comrades of the enemies in the area.

He can allegedly be seen first as a blue light in the intersection of Union and Washington. That blue light was used during the Civil War to warn of “blue bellies” or federal officers.

Then, if you’re lucky, you can see Ellison making his march around the courthouse. He is said to make three marches around the building before disappearing into thin air.

As part of our ArkanHaunts series, I went downtown to pay Ellison a visit.

However, I was unsuccessful. Ellison didn’t show up to our meeting.

