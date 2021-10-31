Arkansas State football falls to South Alabama 31-13

Saturday night at Hancock-Whitney Stadium, the Arkansas State football team dropped a 31-13 decision to South Alabama.

Alan Lamar returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the second quarter for A-State (1-7, 0-4 SBC), but it was not enough to overcome a 28-0 second-quarter deficit against the Jaguars (5-3, 2-3). South Alabama forced four turnovers and held the Red Wolves to 224 yards of total offense.

Layne Hatcher completed 19 of 37 passes for 186 yards, with Corey Rucker being the top receiver with four catches for 67 yards. On the ground, Lincoln Pare rushed eight times for 32 yards.

Defensively, Jaden Harris and Jarius Reimonenq recorded 12 tackles apiece, while Kivon Bennett led the way with 1.5 sacks and a pair of tackles for loss. As a team, A-State totaled 8 tackles for loss and three sacks, while Kenneth Harris snagged an interception for the second consecutive contest.

South Alabama quarterback Jake Bentley completed 29 of 39 passes for 251 yards and 4 touchdowns, with his top target being Jalen Tolbert, who caught 8 passes for 94 yards and 2 scores. Brandon Crum and Terrion Avery also caught touchdowns for USA. Avery also was the Jaguars’ leading rusher, racking up 113 yards on 22 carries.

Both of Tolbert’s touchdowns came in the first quarter, with Bentley finding him for strikes of 13 yards and 30 yards to give the Jaguars a 14-0 lead after the opening period.

In the second quarter, Bentley found Avery for a 2-yard score, then a 14-yard pass to Crum made it 28-0 with 6:21 left in the half. Lamar then returned the kickoff 100 yards to put the Red Wolves on the board, making it a 28-7 halftime score. Lamar recorded 232 kickoff return yards to break the single-game school record, with his return marking the second 100-yard return in school history.

A-State kept the Jaguars out of the end zone in the second half, with Blake Grupe tacking on a pair of field goals from 32 yards and 43 yards to make it 28-13 with 6:22 left in the contest. USA kicker Diego Guajardo closed out the scoring with a 39-yard field goal with 4:06 to go.

The Red Wolves return home for a homecoming date with Appalachian State on Saturday, Nov. 6. Kickoff at Centennial Bank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Every Red Wolves football game can be heard live on 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area. The live radio broadcast can also be accessed on the official A-State Athletics web site (AStateRedWolves.com).

