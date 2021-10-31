Energy Alert
Arkansas State men’s basketball hosts Blue Mountain Monday in exhibition game

By A-State Athletics
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A new season is upon the Arkansas State men’s basketball team as the Red Wolves take the court for an exhibition match-up against Blue Mountain College Monday at 7:00 p.m. inside First National Bank Arena.

The Red Wolves are 24-1 (.960) since 2005 in exhibition games, securing double-digit victories in 23 of those 25 games.

A-State has two returning all-conference players for the first time since 2004-05 - J.J. Montgomery and Dewarick Spencer. Norchad Omier, named Sun Belt Conference Preseason Player of the Year, and Marquis Eaton were named to the Sun Belt Conference Preseason All-Sun Belt teams. The Red Wolves return 13 letterwinners, five starters, 97.1 percent of minutes, 97.9 percent of scoring and 96.6 percent of rebounds from last season.

Marquis Eaton is 50 points away from Steve Brooks (1969-74) for ninth on the all-time scoring list in program history.

First National Bank Arena features a fully new playing surface for the third time since the arena opened in 1987.

