Arkansas State volleyball sweeps ULM Saturday night

It may have been the night before Halloween, but treats still abounded for the Arkansas State volleyball team in a 3-0 sweep over ULM Saturday night at First National Bank Arena.

A-State (14-11, 5-8 SBC) moved back into the win column with a stout defensive performance, holding ULM (5-23, 1-12) to a .029 attack percentage and knocking down 17 total blocks. Individually, Tatum Ticknor added another accomplishment to her career, surpassing the 2,000-digs mark with 20 on the night. She became the fourth player in program history to eclipse that mark.

Macey Putt and Paulina Sobolewska led the Red Wolves with 11 kills apiece, while Julianna Cramer registered a double-double with 13 assists and 13 digs. Defensively, Brianna Hollingshed led the way with 10 blocks, while Kendahl Davenport knocked down 7.

ULM kept it close in the opening set, leading 7-4 early before A-State surged ahead late with a 13-3 run to hold set point up 24-17. The Warhawks saved a pair of set points, but a kill by Putt ended the set to give the Red Wolves a 1-0 lead in the match.

A-State took a 13-7 lead midway through the second set and led by as much as six up 23-17. The Warhawks battled back with a 7-0 run to hold set point up 24-23, but the Red Wolves forced extra points with a block by Davenport and Sobolewska. After ULM took a 25-24 lead, the Scarlet and Black took the last three points to take the set 27-25 and lead 2-0 in the contest.

The Warhawks took an early lead in the third set, looking to force a fourth frame, but a 4-0 run put A-State ahead 12-10 and forced a ULM timeout. The Red Wolves cruised the rest of the way, ending the match on a 6-0 run to clinch the win.

NEXT UP

A-State heads to Texas for its final regular-season road contests. On Friday, Nov. 5, the Red Wolves face UT Arlington in a 6 p.m. match before traveling to San Marcos for a Sunday morning affair with Texas State at 11 a.m.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans can follow the team on Twitter (@AStateVB) and Instagram (astatevb) along with liking the Arkansas State University Volleyball page on Facebook for the latest news and updates regarding the team.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.