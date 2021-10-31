Batesville alum Izzy Higginbottom has 13 pts for Mizzou in exhibition game

Every player that saw the court scored with four in double figures for the Mizzou Women’s Basketball team on Thursday night as the Tigers cruised to an 87-39 victory over Lindenwood in exhibition play inside Mizzou Arena.

The Tigers had four players score in double figures led by junior Hayley Frank with 19 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field with four three-pointers. Frank also registered a team-high eight rebounds to go along with two assists and two steals. Behind Frank was fellow junior Aijha Blackwell with 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field with six rebounds.

Off the bench the Tigers got double digit scoring from redshirt senior LaDazhia Williams and freshman Izzy Higginbottom. Williams in 12 minutes of action had 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field with three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Higginbottom had a stellar performance for the Tigers scoring 13 points with two three-pointers in 24 minutes. The freshman guard scored six of her 13 points in the second quarter.

As a team Mizzou shot 50 percent from the field and was 9-of-20 from behind the three-point line. The Tigers outrebounded Lindenwood, 42-27 holding a 13-7 advantage on the offensive glass. Mizzou was strong on the defensive end of the floor, forcing Lindenwood to commit 23 turnovers and scoring 25 points off those turnovers.

The Tigers are back in action on Thursday, Nov.4 for its final exhibition against Southwest Baptist. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. inside Mizzou Arena.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.