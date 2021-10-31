Gunfire at Halloween party kills 1, wounds 9; police arrest suspect

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Texarkana, Texas, police have taken a suspect into custody following a deadly shooting at a Halloween party.

After a warrant was issued for 21-year-old Keuntae McElory’s arrest, detectives spoke with several of his family members and friends as police searched for him. Police say he eventually turned himself in late Sunday morning.

McElroy was questioned, arrested and then booked on a charge of felony aggravated assault. Other charges are expected to be filed Monday, authorities said.

He was arrested in connection with a shooting around 11:55 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 during a Halloween party that drew at least 200 people to Octavia’s Activity Center at West 24th Street at Texas Boulevard.

Killed was a 20-year-old man whose name has not yet been released by authorities. Medical personnel and police took the nine wounded people to local hospitals.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to call the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department at (903) 798-3116 or call Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

KSLA will update this story as it develops.

