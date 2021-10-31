House of Refuge holds fall festival in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A fall festival event was held in the Heartland today which highlighted domestic violence awareness.

The event was held in Sikeston by the House of Refuge which helps with services with those who are victims to domestic violence or sexual assault.

House of Refuge director Jill Hill-Brown says it’s important to spread the word about domestic violence in hopes of reaching more people.

“If we teach one, then we’ve taught 10,” Hill-Brown said. “So we thought bringing the community together as a whole, if one person knows one thing about domestic violence, they can tell someone else and we can start to attack the households where everyone in that home is going to know about domestic violence.”

She says it’s important to help out the women to become thriving people in the community.

“We’re going into transitioning our women and helping them to learn how to live on their own, free from abuse. Teaching them safety skills and teaching them how to become independent citizens in the community again.”

At the event was plenty of fun with games, pumpkin painting, a bouncy house, face painting and much more.

