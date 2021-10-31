JHS alum Kevin Pointer faring well for #10 Wake Forest

WINSTON SALEM (KAIT) - A Jonesboro native is faring well for an undefeated team.

Kevin Pointer had 2 tackles Saturday night as Wake Forest beat Duke 45-7. The Demon Deacons are 8-0 overall, 5-0 in ACC play. Pointer has played in 5 games in 2021, recording 5 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 0.5 sack, and 1 pass breakup. He made the Power 5 move in May after playing the 2020 season at ULM.

Wake Forest moved up 3 spots to #10 in the new AP Top 25. The Demon Deacons travel to North Carolina on November 6th. Kickoff is at 11:00am Central/12:00pm Eastern, the game will be televised on KAIT-ABC.

