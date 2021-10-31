Memphis mayor says judicial system is ‘broken’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is calling attention to what he says is a growing problem making the streets of Memphis less safe.

Strickland is accusing the judicial system of letting dangerous criminals back on the streets, which he says makes it more difficult to curb violence in Memphis.

In his weekly update, the mayor shared an example of a pair of men involved in a deadly shooting this past week.

The mayor says the men were out on bond in connection to another deadly shooting in November 2020.

“After two months of excellent investigations by the Memphis Police Department, these two men were charged with returning to the apartment of people who sold them drugs to rob them. Guns were fired (54 bullet casings were found) and two men died,” the mayor wrote. “Fast-forward back to the emergency room this week—these men were likely targeted by individuals who surely knew them and may have been retaliating against them for their past actions.”

The mayor called the judicial system “broken.”

It’s not the first time Strickland has criticized the judicial system.

In an interview with Action News 5 a few weeks ago, the mayor said something needed to change.

“201 Poplar is a revolving door for violent criminals. Juvenile court is even worse,” Strickland said.

The mayor also used an example of a teen who was shot and killed last year during an attempted carjacking at a Kroger fuel station in Memphis.

“He had five prior arrests out of juvenile court, had an ankle bracelet. Nobody was monitoring the ankle bracelet,” Strickland said. “And those five times in and out of juvenile court, nobody was intervening with that young man, to find out what’s going on, what can we do to get you on the right path.”

The Shelby County Commission will vote on a grant Monday for a program aimed at making neighborhoods safer.

Strickland says juvenile court could use more money of its own.

“They need more resources down at juvenile court. I’d ask the county commission give them more resources, put more money into juvenile court,” said Strickland.

The mayor is a proponent of truth in sentencing, requiring offenders to serve 100% of their sentence without the possibility of parole.

Truth in sentencing has been a controversial topic for years.

Some critics say it helps, but not as well as proponents think.

“It doesn’t deter the way we think it does,” said Josh Spicker, executive director of Just City, a Memphis-based criminal justice reform advocacy group. “The way we control crime is begin to invest in people and communities and prosperity and give people something to lose. Give people hope. Give people opportunity. People who have hope and opportunity they are much less likely to pull a trigger.”

Click here to read the entire mayor’s weekly update.

