Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

North America Diving Dogs National Showcase brings competition to Springfield

dogs
dogs(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The North America Diving Dogs National Showcase makes its way to Springfield this weekend.

More than 1,000 dogs and their handlers came from all over the United States of America to compete in a few different events like dock diving, the hydrodash, and splash events. The competition takes place through Sunday at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

Jason Rigler, operations manager for North America Diving Dogs, says the event offers several differences from typical dog competitions. He says it’s enjoyable to watch the dogs compete.

“I got started playing with dogs by throwing a Frisbee. So I throw Frisbees to dogs, and I’ve been all over the world and all over the country. After years of competing, I decided I wanted to put on events for competitors. So I moved from Frisbee to dock diving.”

Rigler also says the dogs are not only competing for bragging rights, but for a nice trophy as well. For more information on the national showcase, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jonesboro Police Department says it's investigating a shooting reported around 4:30 a.m....
Man arrested in deadly Saturday shooting
A two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Greene County claimed the life of a Missouri man,...
Missouri man killed in Greene Co. crash
Osceola High School
Students cheer on fellow classmate
Transitioning into life after recovery can be difficult, but a new addiction resource center in...
Transition home offers next step for men in recovery
Randaishia Cody, 18, of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of threatening to commit act of...
18-year-old arrested in Jonesboro High School threat

Latest News

Robert Earl Clark, 31, of Jonesboro was arrested Saturday on suspicion of homicide-murder-1st...
Man arrested in deadly Saturday shooting
Charley the Forum Ghost
ArkanHaunts: The story of Charley the Forum ghost
Red Wolves prepare for Monday exhibition with Blue Mountain
Arkansas State men's basketball prepares for Monday exhibition
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is calling attention to what he says is a growing problem making...
Memphis mayor says judicial system is ‘broken’