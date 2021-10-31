Villains give frights on theater tour

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Foundation of the Arts hosted their annual House of Villains.

Attending patrons can enjoy a spooky walk-through while catching a fright from some antagonists from popular family movies.

Kasen Erickson, a tour guide, said she enjoys being in character with her guests while providing an experience for others.

“I just love seeing new people and showing them what I do as I go backstage and showing them what I love to do,” Erickson said. “I love to perform; I love to act. It’s just a fun thing that I enjoy doing.”

The last day to enjoy House of Villains is Oct. 31 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.