Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/29/21)

2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week(Source: Yarnell's Ice Cream)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on October 22nd, 2021.

Hoxie (Cade Forrester 86 yd TD pass to Kayden Glenn)

Our first nominee is from the FFN Game of the Week. Cade Forrester launches it, Kayden Glenn is there for the 86 yard touchdown. Hoxie beats Osceola 21-14 to clinch the 3A-3 title.

Jonesboro (Rykar Acebo TD pass to Kavon Pointer)

Nominee number 2 is Jonesboro. Rykar Acebo up top, check out Kavon Pointer, the concentration and the touchdown catch. The Golden Hurricane beat Sylvan Hills 34-14 to lock up the 6A East crown.

East Poinsett County (Candon Argo 99 yd defensive TD)

Nominee number 3 is East Poinsett County. Candon Argo strips it and takes it all the way back, it’s aa 99 yard touchdown. The Warriors beat Marked Tree 46 - 20 on rivalry night.

Rector (Jacob Cox 79 yd TD)

Our final nominee is Rector. Jacob Cox breaks free for a 79 yard touchdown. The Cougars beat Augusta 60 - 6. Rector clinches their first conference title since 1987.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN SUNDAY 4:00PM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)

If you are having issues accessing the embedded poll on this page, you can also vote here.

Voting starts Sunday at 4:00pm and ends Tuesday at 4:00pm. We’ll announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

