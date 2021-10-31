Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has COVID-19

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.

Psaki did not accompany Biden on his trip abroad to Rome this weekend for the Group of 20 summit and next Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday for a U.N. climate summit.

Psaki had planned to travel with the president but scrapped the trip just as he was set to depart for Europe after learning that members of her household had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Since then, I have quarantined and tested negative (via PCR) for COVID on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday,” Psaki said in a statement. “However, today, I tested positive for COVID.”

Psaki said she is only exhibiting mild symptoms.

“While I have not had close contact in person with the President or senior members of the White House staff since Wednesday – and tested negative for four days after that last contact — I am disclosing today’s positive test out of an abundance of transparency,” Psaki said.

White House staff and others traveling with the president have been undergoing daily tests for COVID-19 since before departing Washington and are all fully vaccinated. Many officials have also received booster shots, due to the close-quarters environment and frequent travel associated with their work.

Biden got his COVID-19 booster on Sept 27, shortly after federal regulators approved the third dose for many Americans.

Biden has been accompanied on the trip by principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Psaki said she would return to work in person at the conclusion of a 10-day quarantine and following a negative rapid test.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jonesboro Police Department says it's investigating a shooting reported around 4:30 a.m....
Man arrested in deadly Saturday shooting
A two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Greene County claimed the life of a Missouri man,...
Missouri man killed in Greene Co. crash
Osceola High School
Students cheer on fellow classmate
Transitioning into life after recovery can be difficult, but a new addiction resource center in...
Transition home offers next step for men in recovery
Randaishia Cody, 18, of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of threatening to commit act of...
18-year-old arrested in Jonesboro High School threat

Latest News

Robert Earl Clark, 31, of Jonesboro was arrested Saturday on suspicion of homicide-murder-1st...
Man arrested in deadly Saturday shooting
Charley the Forum Ghost
ArkanHaunts: The story of Charley the Forum ghost
Red Wolves prepare for Monday exhibition with Blue Mountain
Arkansas State men's basketball prepares for Monday exhibition
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor...
G-20 leaders make mild pledges on climate neutrality, coal financing