Woman killed in Highway 18 crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County woman was killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash along Highway 18 in rural Craighead County, according to Arkansas State Police.

Karri A. Mangrum, 55, of Trumann was going east in a 2015 Nissan Juke on Highway 18 around 6:45 a.m. Saturday when the crash happened.

ASP said the vehicle left the road, slid off a concrete culvert and landed upside down in a nearby water-filled ditch.

Mangrum was taken to a Little Rock hospital, where she later died.

The weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the crash, ASP said.

