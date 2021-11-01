Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

After security flaw found, Missouri hires data breach group

Two weeks after a newspaper discovered a security flaw on a state website, Gov. Mike Parson’s...
Two weeks after a newspaper discovered a security flaw on a state website, Gov. Mike Parson’s administration has hired a company that performs data breach and credit monitoring services.(Pexels.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two weeks after a newspaper discovered a security flaw on a state website, Gov. Mike Parson’s administration has hired a company that performs data breach and credit monitoring services.

The state signed a contract with Identity Theft Guard Solutions last week. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch discovered a flaw that potentially exposed the Social Security numbers of an estimated 100,000 Missouri teachers.

The contract signed last week does not specify whether the company will focus on that issue. But the pricing sheet shows it would cost taxpayers about $4.5 million to notify the teachers of the potential breach and provide them with credit monitoring.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Poinsett County woman was killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash along Highway 18 in...
Woman killed in Highway 18 crash
A Jonesboro man accused of shooting another man Saturday told investigators it was...
Suspect claims fatal shooting was in “self-defense”
Around 50 dogs are estimated to be at Diane Bullock's home.
Woman asks for help for 50 dogs dumped at home
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has COVID-19
More than 150 years after the war, a Confederate solider may still be on patrol.
ArkanHaunts: Confederate soldier haunts downtown Jonesboro

Latest News

A Jonesboro man accused of shooting another man Saturday told investigators it was...
Suspect claims fatal shooting was in “self-defense”
Camfil Air Pollution Control announced Monday it will invest $37 million into a new Jonesboro...
Camfil Air investing millions into new Jonesboro factory
Source: Frontier Airlines Facebook page
Frontier Airlines launches nonstop flights from Memphis to Miami
Faith-based help to conquer addiction
Faith-based help to conquer addiction