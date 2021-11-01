Arkansas State RB Alan Lamar named Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week

Following standout performances, Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall, App State’s Trey Cobb and Arkansas State’s Alan Lamar earned Sun Belt weekly nods.

Football Special Teams Player of the Week

Alan Lamar, Arkansas State(Sr., RS – Olive Branch, Miss.)

Arkansas State senior running back and return specialist Alan Lamar returned five kickoffs for a school-record 232 yards—the most in the FBS this season. The performance was punctuated by a 100-yard return for a touchdown, the second of the season for Lamar. With the return, the Olive Branch, Miss., native became the 13th player in Sun Belt history with multiple kickoff-return touchdowns in a season. Lamar—who has taken over second place in the Red Wolves record book with 922 kickoff return yards this season—needs just 78 yards to become the sixth player in Sun Belt Conference history with 1,000 kickoff return yards in a single campaign.

Football Offensive Player of the Week

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina(RS So., QB – Indian Trail, N.C.)

Chanticleers redshirt sophomore quarterback Grayson McCall accounted for three touchdowns—two through the air and one on the ground—in the Chanticleers 35-28 win over Troy. The Indian Trail, N.C., product connected on 14-of-26 passes for 294 yards and two scores, while adding 59 yards in the ground game. Under his guidance, the Coastal Carolina offense was 10-for-17 on third-down attempts and 1-for-1 on fourth-down tries, while posting 510 yards of total offense against the Sun Belt’s top-rated defense.

Football Defensive Player of the Week

Trey Cobb, App State(Sr., LB – Waycross, Ga.)

App State senior linebacker Trey Cobb filled up the stat sheet in the Mountaineers’ 59-28 homecoming victory over ULM. The Waycross, Ga., native’s first half included a fumble recovery, his first career interception and a fourth-down stop that created a turnover on downs. The Mountaineers scored touchdowns on the drives following each of the turnovers Cobb created, contributing to a 49-7 halftime advantage. Cobb finished the contest with a game-high and personal season-best 12 tackles.

