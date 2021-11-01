Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Bald eagle found shot in Piedmont, Mo.

A female bald eagle was found with a gunshot wound to the lower back in Piedmont, Missouri.
A female bald eagle was found with a gunshot wound to the lower back in Piedmont, Missouri.(Source: Watkins Wildlife Rehab/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIEDMONT, Mo. (KFVS) - An injured bald eagle was found injured over the weekend in Piedmont.

Agents with the Missouri Department of Conservation took the female eagle to Watkins Wildlife Rehab in Sedgewickville.

The rehab facility is a nonprofit organization licensed to care for orphaned and injured wildlife.

After looking over the eagle, Watkins Wildlife Rehab said they found that the bird had been shot in the lower back.

They said the eagle will be taken to Skyview Animal Clinic in Cape Girardeau to receive care and a scan to learn more about the wound.

Anyone with information on how the eagle got shot is asked to contact Watkins Wildlife Rehab at 573-866-3436 or the Missouri Department Conservation at 573-751-4115.

We need your help! We received this injured lady yesterday from MO conservation. She had been found in Piedmont,...

Posted by Watkins Wildlife Rehab on Sunday, October 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Poinsett County woman was killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash along Highway 18 in...
Woman killed in Highway 18 crash
Robert Earl Clark, 31, of Jonesboro was arrested Saturday on suspicion of homicide-murder-1st...
Man arrested in deadly Saturday shooting
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has COVID-19
The last day to enjoy House of Villains is Oct. 31 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Villains give frights on theater tour
A two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Greene County claimed the life of a Missouri man,...
Missouri man killed in Greene Co. crash

Latest News

Charley the Forum Ghost
ArkanHaunts: The story of Charley the Forum ghost
dogs
North America Diving Dogs National Showcase brings competition to Springfield
The escapee was last seen wearing a green jacket , black sweatpants and white tennis shoes.
New Madrid Co. Sheriff’s Dept. searching for escapee
Zarkeem Jefferson, 25, of Columbia, Miss was arrested in April on suspicion of...
Murder suspect arrested for failure to appear
Arkansas State Capitol (Source: KAIT)
Proposed legislative maps provide some changes