Camfil Air investing millions into new Jonesboro factory

Camfil Air Pollution Control announced Monday it will invest $37 million into a new Jonesboro plant.
Camfil Air Pollution Control announced Monday it will invest $37 million into a new Jonesboro plant.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Camfil Air Pollution Control announced Monday it will invest $37 million into a new Jonesboro plant.

The company plans to break ground Thursday, Nov. 4, on a new manufacturing and office facility at the Craighead Technical Park, according to our content partners Talk Business and Politics.

The expansion will add approximately 67 new jobs over the next five years to the company’s existing workforce of 237 people.

Camfil APC was planning to develop a new site when the March 28 tornado destroyed its facility on Airport Road, just off Nettleton Avenue.

The new 290,000-square-foot plant is scheduled to open in late 2022.

“The people of Jonesboro have been key to the success of Camfil APC, and we are honored to continue to thrive here and to contribute to local economic growth,” Armando Brunetti, president of Camfil Americas, was quoted as saying.

