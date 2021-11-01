More Shower Chances Through Wednesday

A few more showers are possible this morning before we get a break for the rest of the day. Clouds and a north wind keep temperatures from rising far. Low 50s is about as warm as we’ll get today. We stay in the 40s all day on Wednesday. More showers move in overnight into Wednesday. Rain will once again be light but could add up to a half-inch across our southern and western counties. Some spots may see little to no rain with this next disturbance. Coldest air yet this season arrives by Thursday morning. Clouds should clear enough for temperatures to drop to near freezing Thursday morning. Some will see their first freeze Thursday, others on Friday and Saturday. Highs get back into the 60s over the weekend. No rain is expected for the rest of the week once showers end Wednesday.

