Cooler and Rain Chances to Start November

We’ve made it to November! A dry cold front has brought cooler air into Region 8 overnight. Highs only make it up to around 60 later this afternoon. We’ll still get some sunshine today, but clouds are around too. Our next storm system arrives on Tuesday night and Wednesday bringing rain and colder air. A frost still looks likely if winds can die down enough and some spots may get close to their first freeze of the year. We’ll keep you updated.

