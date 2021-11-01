Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Cooler and Rain Chances to Start November

November 1st, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ve made it to November! A dry cold front has brought cooler air into Region 8 overnight. Highs only make it up to around 60 later this afternoon. We’ll still get some sunshine today, but clouds are around too. Our next storm system arrives on Tuesday night and Wednesday bringing rain and colder air. A frost still looks likely if winds can die down enough and some spots may get close to their first freeze of the year. We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Poinsett County woman was killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash along Highway 18 in...
Woman killed in Highway 18 crash
Robert Earl Clark, 31, of Jonesboro was arrested Saturday on suspicion of homicide-murder-1st...
Man arrested in deadly Saturday shooting
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has COVID-19
The last day to enjoy House of Villains is Oct. 31 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Villains give frights on theater tour
A two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Greene County claimed the life of a Missouri man,...
Missouri man killed in Greene Co. crash

Latest News

Ryan's Sunday Evening Forecast Update (10/31/2021)
Ryan's Sunday Evening Forecast Update (10/31/2021)
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (10/29)
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (10/29)
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Aaron's Friday Evening Forecast (10/29/21)
Aaron's Friday Evening Forecast (10/29/21)