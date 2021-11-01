Earthquake recorded near Ash Flat

ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake Monday morning in northern Arkansas.

The quake struck at 4:18 a.m. Nov. 1 and was centered about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) southeast of Ash Flat.

According to the USGS, the earthquake measured 2.2 magnitude and had a depth of 14.3 kilometers.

The USGS received no reports from citizens having felt it.

