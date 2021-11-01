Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Earthquake recorded near Ash Flat

The quake struck at 4:18 a.m. and was centered about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) southeast of Ash...
The quake struck at 4:18 a.m. and was centered about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) southeast of Ash Flat.(U.S. Geological Survey)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake Monday morning in northern Arkansas.

The quake struck at 4:18 a.m. Nov. 1 and was centered about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) southeast of Ash Flat.

According to the USGS, the earthquake measured 2.2 magnitude and had a depth of 14.3 kilometers.

The USGS received no reports from citizens having felt it.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Poinsett County woman was killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash along Highway 18 in...
Woman killed in Highway 18 crash
A Jonesboro man accused of shooting another man Saturday told investigators it was...
Suspect claims fatal shooting was in “self-defense”
Around 50 dogs are estimated to be at Diane Bullock's home.
Woman asks for help for 50 dogs dumped at home
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has COVID-19
More than 150 years after the war, a Confederate solider may still be on patrol.
ArkanHaunts: Confederate soldier haunts downtown Jonesboro

Latest News

Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (11/1)
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (11/1)
Zach's Monday morning forecast
Zach's Monday morning forecast
Ryan's Sunday Evening Forecast Update (10/31/2021)
Ryan's Sunday Evening Forecast Update (10/31/2021)
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (10/29)
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (10/29)