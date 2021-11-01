Frontier Airlines launches nonstop flights from Memphis to Miami

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Frontier Airlines is launching nonstop flights from the Bluff City all the way to Miami starting Monday.

“We are thrilled to see Frontier continue to expand at MEM,” said Pace Cooper, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “We expect that our passengers will welcome this low-cost option to a destination as popular as Miami.”

The airline is also offering seats starting at $29 to celebrate the new service.

If you want to get a hold of the $29 fare, you must purchase your ticket by 10:59 p.m. on Nov. 7.

The flights will be scheduled to fly out of Memphis International Airport three times a week but it is subject to change. Visit FlyFrontier.com to keep up with the most updated schedule.

Face masks are required while on Frontier flights.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.